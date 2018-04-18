Man, 30, shot to death in Gary

A 30-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot in Gary, Indiana.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded about 2:50 p.m. to the 400 block of West Ridge Road, according to a statement from the agency.

The man, whose identity has not been released pending notification of family, was found shot and pronounced dead, the corner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

A representative for Gary police wasn’t immediately able to provide additional information about the case Wednesday evening.