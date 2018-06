Man, 30, shot while driving in Albany Park

The 3400 block of West Montrose in the Albany Park neighborhood. | Google

A 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was driving a vehicle at 10:42 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Montrose when someone fired shots, striking him in the torso, according to Chicago Police. The shots may have been fired from a passing vehicle.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.