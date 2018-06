Man, 30 shot while riding bike in Lawndale

A 30-year-old man was shot Monday night while riding a bicycle in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

The man was riding a bike at 9:48 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Independence when he was shot in the ankle, according to Chicago Police. The shooter may have been traveling in a black vehicle.

The man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.