Man, 30, stabbed in the chest in Austin

A man was stabbed late Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The attack on the 30-year-old happened at 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to Chicago police. The suspect was a male who fled the scene.

The 30-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.