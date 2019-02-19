Man, 30, wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A 30-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was shot in the leg about 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Avers, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

His condition was stabilized at Garfield Park Hospital, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.