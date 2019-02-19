Man, 30, wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A 30-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
The man was shot in the leg about 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Avers, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
His condition was stabilized at Garfield Park Hospital, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating.