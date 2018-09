Man, 30, wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

A man was shot Thursday night while walking in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

At 9:46 p.m., the 30-year-old was shot by someone driving past him in a black sports-utility vehicle in the 3900 block of West 25th Street, according to Chicago police. The bullet struck his left arm.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.