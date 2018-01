Man, 30, wounded in Near West Side drive-by shooting

A 30-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night on the Near West Side.

He was walking down the street about 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of South Aberdeen when an unknown person fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck in the lower right leg, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.