Man, 31, charged with 2016 fatal shooting in Marquette Park

A 31-year-old Wrightwood neighborhood man has been charged in connection with a 2016 shooting that killed a man in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Justin Smith is charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. Nov. 2, 2016, and found 27-year-old Richard Porter face-down on a sidewalk in the 7300 block of South Maplewood, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said at the time.

Porter, who lived in the neighborhood, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Smith was taken into custody about 12:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and charged with the shooting, police said.

He was denied bail at his initial court appearance, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said. He was scheduled back in court Feb. 8.