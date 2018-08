Man, 31, critically wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 2:30 a.m., officers responded to call for a person shot in the 5500 block of South Laflin Street and found the 31-year-old lying in the middle of the street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were unknown.