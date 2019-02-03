Man, 31, arrested after crashing into CPD squad car in East Garfield Park

A man was taken into custody late Saturday following a possible DUI crash with a Chicago police squad car in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11:57 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Madison, a 2013 Buick LaCross rear-ended a marked Chicago police car that had an on-duty sergeant inside, according to Chicago police. The sergeant had been pulling over west on Madison when he was struck.

The Buick, driven by a 31-year-old man, flipped over because of the impact, police said.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals for observation, police said. The sergeant was brought to Rush University Medical Center, while the 31-year-old went to Stroger Hospital.

The 31-year-old was arrested and the crash is being investigated as a possible DUI, police said.