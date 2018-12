Man, 31, killed in Austin shooting: police

A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to police.

At 1:59 a.m., the 31-year-old was standing outside in the 4800 block of West Quincy when a bullet struck his chest, police said.

He was taken to Loretto Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Police did not immediately release details on the circumstances of the murder.