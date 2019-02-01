Man, 31, shot dead by home invader in South Shore: police

A man was killed in a shooting early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

At 1:05 a.m., someone entered a residence in the 1800 block of East 78th Street through the back door and shot the 31-year-old man, according to Chicago police.

The 31-year-old was struck in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.

The shooter ran away and is not in custody, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.