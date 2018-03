Man, 31, shot in Austin

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 31-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 12:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Massasoit when a man between 20 and 30 years old walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The 31-year-old took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak with a gunshot wound to his foot, police said. He was listed in good condition.