Man, 31, shot in East Side

A man was wounded by gunfire Thursday morning on a street in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 4:24 a.m., the 31-year-old was standing in the 10300 block of Avenue G when he was shot by another male, according to Chicago police.

The 31-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. No one is in custody.