Man, 31, critically wounded inside truck during Roseland drive-by shooting

A man sitting inside a parked truck was shot Tuesday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 31-year-old was shot at 9:56 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Vernon, according to Chicago police. The gunfire came from a person inside a dark sports-utility vehicle.

He was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The bullet pierced his abdomen.

Area South detectives were investigating.