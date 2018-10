Man, 31, shot in Uptown

A man was shot Sunday night in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

About 8:30 p.m., the 31-year-old was a rear passenger in a vehicle when someone fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle that pulled alongside in the 600 block of West Wilson, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in the shoulder and took himself to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.