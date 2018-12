Man, 31, shot on front porch in Gresham

A man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 12:30 a.m., the 31-year-old was sitting on the front porch of a home in the 8500 block of South Aberdeen when two males across the street started shooting, according to Chicago police. They were clad in dark clothing.

The 31-year-old’s upper right thigh was grazed by a bullet, police said. He declined medical treatment.