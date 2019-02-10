Man, 31, shot while riding in vehicle in Gage Park

A 31-year-old was shot and killed Sunday morning while riding in a vehicle in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 9:33 a.m., he was in the vehicle in the 5800 block of South Artesian when someone approached him, opened fire and took off, according to Chicago police. It was unclear whether the shooter was in another vehicle or on foot.

The man was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Area Central detectives are investigating.