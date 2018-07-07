Man, 31, still missing from Near West Side neighborhood

A 31-year-old man was reported as still missing Saturday from the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Shaheed “Shaun” Johnson has been missing from the 1200 block of West Washburn since June 29, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Johnson is described as black with a light complexion, 5-foot-9 and 130 pounds, police said. He has blue eyes, black hair and may be carrying a black and gray backpack. He also has tattoos saying “Tyshee” on his left hand and “Saint” on his right hand.

Johnson is known to frequent the areas of Jackson-Lake and Kostner-Cicero, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.