Man, 31, wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

A man was shot early Sunday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:08 a.m., the 31-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 300 block of South Lockwood when someone in a white sedan fired a bullet into his back, according Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating whether the white sedan was also the same vehicle in a Lawndale shooting just before midnight Sunday and an Austin drive-by attack shortly after, police said.