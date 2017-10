Man, 31, wounded in drive-by shooting on Southwest Side

A 31-year-old man was shot early Friday in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:25 a.m., he was walking down the street when a gray, four-door vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle drove off in an unknown direction.

The man was taken to Trinity Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. His condition stabilized.