Man, 32, grazed by bullet while driving in Back of the Yards

A 32-year-old man was grazed by gunfire Thursday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

At 4:36 p.m., the man was driving east in the 1400 block of West 49th Place when two males walked up to his vehicle and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man was grazed in the hip and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Two people who were riding in the vehicle with him weren’t struck, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.