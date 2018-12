Man, 32, in critical condition after being found shot in East Chatham hallway

Someone shot a man in the chest Wednesday night in the East Chatham neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a call about gunshots and found the 32-year-old on the floor of an apartment hallway in the 8100 block of South Ingleside, according to Chicago police. He had a bullet in his chest.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.