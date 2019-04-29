Man, 32, killed after crashing vehicle into guardrail on Lake Shore Drive

Chicago Police on scene for a crash that left the driver dead, Monday morning, on Lake Shore Drive at Oak Street Beach. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 32-year-old man died Monday after crashing his car into a guardrail on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast.

About 2:10 a.m., he was driving north in a Cadillac sedan at a high speed in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he struck a guardrail at the S-curve near Oak Street Beach, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Three male passengers were not injured and refused medical attention.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the fatal crash.