Man, 32, killed by punches to the head in Humboldt Park: police

A 32-year-old was beaten to death Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

He was fighting with a male he knew at 2:31 a.m. inside the first floor of an apartment building in the 2300 block of West Augusta, according to Chicago police.

The male punched the 32-year-old in the left eye several times, knocking him to the ground, police said. He was rushed to St. Mary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.