Crime

04/07/2019, 08:48am

Man, 32, killed in Woodlawn shooting

Evidence Markers

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, 32, was in the block of 6600 South Maryland Avenue about 6:10 a.m. Sunday when he was shot in the back multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Sun-Times Wire

