Man, 32, killed in Woodlawn shooting

A man was shot to death early Sunday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, 32, was in the block of 6600 South Maryland Avenue about 6:10 a.m. Sunday when he was shot in the back multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.