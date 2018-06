Man, 32, seriously wounded in Gresham drive-by shooting

A 32-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

At 9:17 a.m., the man was in the 1600 block of West 79th Street when someone in a black Dodge fired shots, striking him multiple times in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.