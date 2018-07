Man, 32, seriously wounded in Near West Side shooting

A 32-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday night on the Near West Side.

The man was standing in a lot about 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been struck in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.