Man, 32, shot in Altgeld Gardens

A 32-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 11:10 p.m., the man was walking in the 13000 block of South Drexel when he was suddenly shot in his shoulder, Chicago Police said. He was unsure of where the shots came from.

His condition stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Earlier Sunday, a delivery driver was shot less than a block away.