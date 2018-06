Man, 32, shot in West Woodlawn

A 32-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in the 6100 block of South Evans. | Google

A 32-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 8 p.m., the man was in the 6100 block of South Evans when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the right leg and buttocks and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.