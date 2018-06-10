Man, 32, shot multiple times in West Garfield Park

A man was critically wounded early Sunday in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 1 a.m., the 32-year-old was outside in the 1000 block of North Kildare when two people stepped out of a vehicle and shot him, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck twice in the abdomen and once in the shoulder, police said. He was driven by someone he knew to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in critical condition. He was about to be transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.