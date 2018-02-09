Man, 32, stabbed on Near North Side

A man was stabbed multiple times early Friday on the Near North Side.

About midnight, the 32-year-old was sitting in a car with a woman in the 800 block of North Larrabee, according to Chicago Police. When he got out of the car, a woman stabbed him twice in the arm.

He was waken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The man was uncooperative with investigators, police said. He would not confirm whether the woman he was sitting with in the car was the same woman who stabbed him.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the stabbing.