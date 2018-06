Man, 33, critically wounded in Park Manor shooting

A 33-year-old man was shot early Monday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:30 a.m., the man was arguing with someone about money in the 7400 block of South Perry Avenue, according to Chicago Police. The other person pulled out a weapon and shot the man in his chest.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.