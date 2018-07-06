Man, 33, critically wounded by masked shooter in East Garfield Park

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 33-year-old was standing on a curb about 2:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Wilcox when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and black clothing, Chicago Police said.

The masked person fired six shots, striking the 33-year-old in the chest, thigh and right arm, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area North detectives were investigating.