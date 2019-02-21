Man, 33, runs home after being shot in Chatham

A 33-year-old man ran home after being wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

About 6 p.m., the man was crossing the street in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove when he heard gunfire and felt pain in his leg, according to Chicago police. After running to his home, he realized a bullet had pierced his thigh.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.