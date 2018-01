Man, 33, shot during Austin robbery

A 33-year-old man was shot during a robbery early Sunday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 1:35 a.m., he was walking on the sidewalk in the 5700 block of West Huron when several males approached and demanded his property, according to Chicago Police.

The man tried to ran away and was shot in the right leg, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.