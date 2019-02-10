Man, 33, shot in Lawndale

A man was wounded during a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 1:49 a.m., the 33-year-old was riding in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Lexington when he was shot, according to Chicago police. Someone inside a passing red sedan fired at him and struck his foot.

The 33-year-old took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.