Man, 33, shot in Lawndale
A man was wounded during a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.
At 1:49 a.m., the 33-year-old was riding in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Lexington when he was shot, according to Chicago police. Someone inside a passing red sedan fired at him and struck his foot.
The 33-year-old took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.