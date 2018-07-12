Man, 33, shot in West Englewood after being ordered to get out of vehicle

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 33-year-old was sitting in his vehicle about 4:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina when a male approached him and told him to get out and lay on the ground, Chicago Police said.

The male then fired a shot, striking the man in the left bicep, police said. The shooter took off in a different vehicle and the man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. His condition had been stabilized.