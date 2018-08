Man, 33, shot in West Pullman

A 33-year-old man was wounded Sunday morning in a shooting in the 12100 block of South Bishop. | Google

A 33-year-old man was wounded Sunday morning in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

The man was shot in both legs about 5:45 a.m. in the 12100 block of South Bishop, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in fair condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The shooter or shooters were seen driving off north on Bishop in a silver Ford, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.