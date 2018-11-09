Man, 33, shot to death inside West Rogers Park porch: police

A man was killed by gunfire late Thursday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, according to Chicago police.

At 10:58 p.m., the 33-year-old was standing on a back porch in the 6100 block of North Talman when he was shot, police said. Two males walked over and fired bullets, one of which lodged in his back.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

No one was in custody early Friday. Area North detectives were investigating.