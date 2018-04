Man, 34, beaten, robbed in South Loop

A man was beaten and robbed early Friday morning in the South Loop neighborhood.

The 34-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 12:25 am in the first block of West Polk Street when he was approached by a group of people who beat him and took his backpack, two cell phones and a pair of glasses, according to Chicago Police.

He was treated at the scene by emergency responders.