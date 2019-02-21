Man, 34, charged with stabbing person who woke him up on CTA bus

Surveillance footage of the man suspected of stabbing a CTA bus passenger in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue. | Chicago police

A 34-year-old man faces a felony charge after allegedly stabbing another man who woke him up this month on a CTA bus in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

John House was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon following his arrest on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

The alleged stabbing happened on Feb. 6 aboard a CTA bus in the 300 block of North Cicero, police said. About 4:15 p.m., a 48-year-old man on the bus tried to push House away after he fell asleep on him.

House allegedly stood up, pulled out a knife and stabbed the 48-year-old above the right eye, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Following the stabbing, House was seen running off the bus and making a getaway via another CTA bus that was going south on Cicero, police said.

Chicago police released surveillance footage that week from the bus, and House was arrested Tuesday at a Humboldt Park address.

House, who is a resident of the Austin neighborhood, is next scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday, police said.