Crime

02/21/2019, 07:07am

Man, 34, charged with stabbing person who woke him up on CTA bus

Surveillance footage of the man suspected of stabbing a CTA bus passenger in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue. | Chicago police

By Sun-Times Wire
A 34-year-old man faces a felony charge after allegedly stabbing another man who woke him up this month on a CTA bus in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

John House was charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon following his arrest on Tuesday, according to Chicago police.

The alleged stabbing happened on Feb. 6 aboard a CTA bus in the 300 block of North Cicero, police said. About 4:15 p.m., a 48-year-old man on the bus tried to push House away after he fell asleep on him.

House allegedly stood up, pulled out a knife and stabbed the 48-year-old above the right eye, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

John House | Chicago police

Following the stabbing, House was seen running off the bus and making a getaway via another CTA bus that was going south on Cicero, police said.

Chicago police released surveillance footage that week from the bus, and House was arrested Tuesday at a Humboldt Park address.

House, who is a resident of the Austin neighborhood, is next scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday, police said.

