Man, 34, in critical condition in Humboldt Park shooting

A 34-year-old man was shot Saturday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the north side.

About 10 p.m., the man was driving in the 3200 block of North Kedzie when someone in a passing vehicle firing shots and striking the man in the head, Chicago Police said. The man’s vehicle crashed after being shot.

The offender’s vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and entering the Kennedy Expressway, police said. The man was transported to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.