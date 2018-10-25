Man, 34, reported missing from Downers Grove

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old Downers Grove man who was last seen Saturday night.

Abumere Eromon was reported missing by his girlfriend when he didn’t return home from work and she became concerned for his well-being, Downers Grove police said.

He was last seen about 10:05 p.m. when he left work in Aurora, police said.

Eromon, described as a 6-foot-1, 180-pound African-American man with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue and white sweater. He was driving a black 2009 Toyota Camry with the license plate AB 34096.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (630) 434-5600.