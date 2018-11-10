Man, 34, reported missing from Marquette Park

A 34-year-old man has been reported missing from the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Last contact with Christian Alba was Wednesday, and he is missing from the 3200 block of West 65th Street, according to Chicago police. Alba is known to frequent the areas of Marquette Park and downtown Chicago.

He was last seen wearing a long green jacket, blue jeans and brown work boots, police said.

Alba was described by police as being a 5-foot-7, 180-pound Hispanic man with a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who might know Alba’s location was asked to call police at (312) 747-8380.