Man, 34, shot in Homan Square

A man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his groin early Saturday in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

At 1:25 a.m., the 34-year-old was standing outside in the 600 block of South Lawndale Avenue when he was struck by bullets from a gray van, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, then transferred to Stroger Hospital with a “stable condition,” police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.