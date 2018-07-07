A man was found dead Thursday afternoon in Fox River in northwest suburban Elgin.

Authorities responded at 1:37 p.m. regarding a man found in the river, who was identified as Eric Elam, 35, of Elgin, according to the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy was performed Friday, with drowning being the preliminary cause of death, the coroner’s office said. Toxicology samples were collected and sent to a forensic laboratory for further analysis.

The coroner’s office was working with Elgin police in an ongoing investigation of the drowning.