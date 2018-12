Man, 35, in critical condition after East Garfield Park shooting

A 35-year-old man was shot late Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11:55 p.m., the 35-year-old was driving a vehicle in the 100 block of North Kedzie when someone shot him multiple times, according to Chicago police. One bullet struck his abdomen, two lodged in his side and one hit his arm.

The 35-year-old crashed into a light pole and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.