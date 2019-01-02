Man, 35, shot during attempted robbery in Englewood

A man was wounded by someone trying to rob him at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9:16 p.m., the 35-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 7100 block of South Sangamon when a male walked up to him and said he was going to rob him, according to Chicago police. They began struggling and the male fired a bullet into the 35-year-old’s abdomen.

The 35-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.