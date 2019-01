Man, 35, shot in Austin; 2 in custody

Two possible shooters were in custody after a man was wounded by gunfire early New Year’s Day in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 2:01 a.m., the 35-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the first block of South Leamington Avenue when he was shot in the left foot, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody.